State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 6,260 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of EPR Properties worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average is $54.71.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.75). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $151.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.38%.

EPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on EPR Properties from $84.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on EPR Properties from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup downgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

