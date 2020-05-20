Zacks: Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) Given $19.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Insteel Industries’ rating score has improved by 33.3% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $19.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Insteel Industries an industry rank of 207 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on IIIN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Insteel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Insteel Industries from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IIIN. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,507,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,396,000 after purchasing an additional 466,564 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the fourth quarter worth $2,583,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 312,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 109,070 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the first quarter worth $1,367,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 110.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 98,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 1.94. Insteel Industries has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $26.61.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.14. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $114.86 million for the quarter.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insteel Industries (IIIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.