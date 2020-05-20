Zacks: Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) Given $19.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Insteel Industries’ rating score has improved by 33.3% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.
Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $19.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Insteel Industries an industry rank of 207 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of analysts have weighed in on IIIN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Insteel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Insteel Industries from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 1.94. Insteel Industries has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $26.61.
Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.14. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $114.86 million for the quarter.
Insteel Industries Company Profile
Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.
