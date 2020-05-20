$0.48 EPS Expected for Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Dunkin Brands Group reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dunkin Brands Group.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.49 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 17.59%. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra decreased their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dunkin Brands Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.57.

Dunkin Brands Group stock opened at $63.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89. Dunkin Brands Group has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $84.74.

In related news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNKN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the 1st quarter worth about $79,706,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth about $48,941,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,340,000 after purchasing an additional 428,104 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC grew its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,736,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,192,000 after purchasing an additional 309,140 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 416.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 367,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 296,268 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

