Chubb (NYSE:CB) PT Lowered to $121.00 at Morgan Stanley

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.06.

Shares of CB stock opened at $102.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.42. The company has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 15.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 55.0% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $8,870,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 681.3% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $10,880,000. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

