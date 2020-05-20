Chubb (NYSE:CB) PT Lowered to $121.00 at Morgan Stanley

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.59% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.06.
Shares of CB stock opened at $102.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.42. The company has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68.
In related news, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 15.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 55.0% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $8,870,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 681.3% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $10,880,000. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Chubb
Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.
