John Victor Roos Sells 119 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.65, for a total transaction of $19,950.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Victor Roos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total transaction of $20,581.05.

On Friday, May 1st, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total transaction of $18,860.31.

On Friday, April 24th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.59, for a total transaction of $18,277.21.

On Friday, April 17th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $19,040.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.39, for a total transaction of $18,134.41.

On Friday, April 3rd, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $15,999.55.

On Friday, March 27th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $17,969.00.

On Friday, March 20th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $16,719.50.

On Friday, March 13th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total transaction of $17,786.93.

On Friday, March 6th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $19,709.97.

salesforce.com stock opened at $176.04 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $195.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.34. The company has a market capitalization of $155.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CRM shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

