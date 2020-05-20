Creative Planning Sells 360 Shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Creative Planning cut its stake in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LSI. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Life Storage by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Life Storage by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LSI opened at $88.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Life Storage Inc has a one year low of $67.31 and a one year high of $119.61. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.38.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.62). Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $146.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Life Storage Inc will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.16%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Pettinella purchased 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.08 per share, for a total transaction of $257,800.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at $964,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Barberio purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.55 per share, with a total value of $87,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,033.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,680 shares of company stock worth $1,087,573. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.09.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

