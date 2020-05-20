Creative Planning Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Creative Planning decreased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWC. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,262,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,625,000 after buying an additional 215,317 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,742,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,069,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,360,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,652,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth $22,066,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 863,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after acquiring an additional 483,100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.19. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $30.81.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

