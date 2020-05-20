Creative Planning Lowers Holdings in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 24,000.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 2,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

HHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BWS Financial reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $48.11 on Wednesday. Howard Hughes Corp has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $135.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.66). The company had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.14 million. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Corp will post -6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Howard Hughes news, insider Kevin Orrock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $189,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,851.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul H. Layne acquired 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.12 per share, with a total value of $109,459.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 29,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,030.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,830 shares of company stock worth $659,766 over the last ninety days. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Howard Hughes Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.