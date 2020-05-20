Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRON. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Cronos Group by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cronos Group by 2,080.0% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Cronos Group by 2,812.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cronos Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Cronos Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.05.

NASDAQ CRON opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cronos Group Inc has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 1.91.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.27. Cronos Group had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2,705.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations ?MMPR?. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

