Creative Planning Has $247,000 Position in Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.09% of Cytosorbents worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTSO. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 38.0% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,126,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after buying an additional 310,431 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 219,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 76,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 41,540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,207,000 after purchasing an additional 37,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. Cytosorbents Corp has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.61.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 165.86% and a negative net margin of 62.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents Corp will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Vincent Capponi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 427,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Monday, March 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Cytosorbents from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Cytosorbents from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

