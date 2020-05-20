Creative Planning Has $273,000 Stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Macy’s by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Macy’s by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE M opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.18. Macy’s Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.47.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on M shares. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

In related news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $33,492.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,747 shares of company stock worth $36,821. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

