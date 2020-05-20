Aperio Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 137.3% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 34.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,549.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $40,294.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,613,720.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALB. Robert W. Baird cut Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra dropped their price target on Albemarle from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Albemarle from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Albemarle from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.74.

ALB opened at $63.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.91. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $99.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $738.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.