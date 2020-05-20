Aperio Group LLC Increases Holdings in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,682 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Emcor Group worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emcor Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,477,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,400,000 after purchasing an additional 62,191 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emcor Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 132,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 38,907 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in Emcor Group by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 28,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Emcor Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Emcor Group in the 4th quarter worth about $15,948,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EME has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson lowered Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Emcor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

In other news, Director John W. Altmeyer bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.52 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME opened at $61.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.23. Emcor Group Inc has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $93.54.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Emcor Group Inc will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Emcor Group’s payout ratio is 5.57%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

