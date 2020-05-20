TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 205,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,554 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGNA opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.74.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $684.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TGNA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Benchmark cut their price objective on TEGNA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on TEGNA from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TEGNA from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on TEGNA from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

