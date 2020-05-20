Aperio Group LLC Acquires 394,539 Shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 983,076 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394,539 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Range Resources worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 233,548 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,701 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Range Resources by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,431 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Range Resources by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 985,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 222,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000.

RRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $3.75 to $2.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.74.

In other news, Director James M. Funk purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at $23,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Steffen E. Palko purchased 903,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,881.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 933,828 shares of company stock worth $2,055,786. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE RRC opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. Range Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.91.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.45 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 56.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Corp. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

