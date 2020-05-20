Aperio Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Cyberark Software worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cyberark Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,309,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,069,000 after purchasing an additional 19,835 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Cyberark Software by 5,528.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 923,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,694,000 after purchasing an additional 907,364 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cyberark Software by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 808,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,309,000 after buying an additional 54,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,048,000 after buying an additional 80,977 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CYBR. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cyberark Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cyberark Software from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cyberark Software from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cyberark Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $96.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 6.25. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $148.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.13. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.61, a PEG ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.69 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

