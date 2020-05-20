Aperio Group LLC Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,899 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Popular worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Popular by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,116,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,928,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,274,000 after buying an additional 461,268 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 281,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,518,000 after buying an additional 55,487 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,055,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 12,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.28. Popular Inc has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $61.46.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $599.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.57 million. Popular had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Popular Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BPOP. Citigroup decreased their target price on Popular from $66.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Popular from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Popular currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

