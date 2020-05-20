Aperio Group LLC Raises Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in LKQ by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in LKQ by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 44,603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in LKQ by 1,153.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 71,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 65,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

In other LKQ news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $415,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.90.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

