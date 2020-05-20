Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Sets New 12-Month High at $122.26

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $122.26 and last traded at $120.96, with a volume of 2884 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.40.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.57.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.40). Sell-side analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -9.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 611.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 477.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

