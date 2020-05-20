Aperio Group LLC Purchases 177,103 Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) by 101.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,103 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Suzano were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUZ. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Suzano in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,932,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Suzano by 362.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 468,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 367,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Suzano by 100.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 472,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 236,533 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Suzano in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Suzano in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SUZ opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. Suzano S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Suzano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Suzano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Suzano has an average rating of “Hold”.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue paper, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the plant genetic research and development for forestry, biopower, and biofuel industries.

