Aperio Group LLC Buys 71,000 Shares of United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM)

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) by 585.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.10% of United States Cellular worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE USM opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.63. United States Cellular Corp has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.69.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.30 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on USM. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United States Cellular has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $62,007.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,127.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 12,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $417,961.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,422.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

