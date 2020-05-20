Aperio Group LLC Sells 3,945 Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IT. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,328,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $821,197,000 after buying an additional 153,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gartner by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $552,699,000 after acquiring an additional 23,469 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,279,000 after acquiring an additional 42,588 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $107,863,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 565,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,312,000 after buying an additional 215,501 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gartner from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.60.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins bought 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.50 per share, for a total transaction of $216,487.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,151.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock opened at $115.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.50 and its 200 day moving average is $137.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.48. Gartner Inc has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

