Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Sets New 52-Week High at $106.72

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $106.72 and last traded at $105.08, with a volume of 1779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.98.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVLR. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.03.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.39 and its 200-day moving average is $79.99.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.24 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avalara Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Ingram sold 103,509 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $10,041,408.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,564.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 12,949 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $1,080,853.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,894.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,440 shares of company stock worth $17,051,951. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Avalara by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Avalara by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

