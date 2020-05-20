Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.90

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.90 and last traded at $46.25, with a volume of 17726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.07.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HZNP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average is $34.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 49,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $2,171,821.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,540,589.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 93,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $3,306,828.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 963,064 shares in the company, valued at $33,928,744.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 430,066 shares of company stock valued at $16,790,639. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,317,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

