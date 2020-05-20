CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) was upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CEO. Bank of America downgraded shares of CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNOOC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.
CNOOC stock opened at $117.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.14. CNOOC has a 52 week low of $81.11 and a 52 week high of $181.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17.
About CNOOC
CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.
Read More: Compound Interest
Receive News & Ratings for CNOOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNOOC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.