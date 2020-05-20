CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) was upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CEO. Bank of America downgraded shares of CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNOOC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

CNOOC stock opened at $117.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.14. CNOOC has a 52 week low of $81.11 and a 52 week high of $181.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNOOC during the 4th quarter valued at $8,334,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in CNOOC in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in CNOOC by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in CNOOC in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About CNOOC

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

