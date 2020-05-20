Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.00

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.00 and last traded at $59.66, with a volume of 9296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.22.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CGNX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.04.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.89 million. Cognex had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 115.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

