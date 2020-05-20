CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.32

Posted by on May 20th, 2020

Shares of CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.32 and last traded at $25.13, with a volume of 78549 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.92.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CYRX. ValuEngine raised shares of CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.07.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). CryoPort had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CryoPort Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in CryoPort by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,724,983 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $80,655,000 after purchasing an additional 60,405 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,348,908 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $38,663,000 after acquiring an additional 396,281 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 115.8% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,817,663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after acquiring an additional 975,300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 155.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,333,178 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $22,757,000 after acquiring an additional 811,205 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 15.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,331,575 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $22,729,000 after acquiring an additional 175,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

About CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

