CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.32

Shares of CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.32 and last traded at $25.13, with a volume of 78549 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.92.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CYRX. ValuEngine raised shares of CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.07.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). CryoPort had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CryoPort Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in CryoPort by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,724,983 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $80,655,000 after purchasing an additional 60,405 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,348,908 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $38,663,000 after acquiring an additional 396,281 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 115.8% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,817,663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after acquiring an additional 975,300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 155.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,333,178 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $22,757,000 after acquiring an additional 811,205 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 15.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,331,575 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $22,729,000 after acquiring an additional 175,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

