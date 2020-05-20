Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 90.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,105 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,688,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,434,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 539.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after purchasing an additional 127,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,764,000 after purchasing an additional 51,361 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LAD. Benchmark reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Buckingham Research raised Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $116.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.20. Lithia Motors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.74 and a fifty-two week high of $165.26.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors Inc will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $30,383.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

