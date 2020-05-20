$4.97 Million in Sales Expected for Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) will announce $4.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.60 million to $10.50 million. Denali Therapeutics posted sales of $4.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year sales of $24.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.60 million to $81.53 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $46.43 million, with estimates ranging from $15.92 million to $182.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 825.96% and a negative return on equity of 46.48%. The company had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 million.

Several research analysts have commented on DNLI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.45.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.88.

In related news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $27,817.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,006,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,606,386.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $93,640.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,902,426 shares of company stock valued at $79,018,241. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 260.6% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 390.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

