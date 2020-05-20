$4.97 Million in Sales Expected for Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) This Quarter

Posted by on May 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) will announce $4.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.60 million to $10.50 million. Denali Therapeutics posted sales of $4.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year sales of $24.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.60 million to $81.53 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $46.43 million, with estimates ranging from $15.92 million to $182.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 825.96% and a negative return on equity of 46.48%. The company had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 million.

Several research analysts have commented on DNLI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.45.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.88.

In related news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $27,817.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,006,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,606,386.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $93,640.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,902,426 shares of company stock valued at $79,018,241. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 260.6% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 390.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

$4.97 Million in Sales Expected for Denali Therapeutics Inc This Quarter
$4.97 Million in Sales Expected for Denali Therapeutics Inc This Quarter
Insider Selling: Match Group Inc Insider Sells 6,314 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Match Group Inc Insider Sells 6,314 Shares of Stock
Dropbox Inc Insider Bart Volkmer Sells 21,000 Shares
Dropbox Inc Insider Bart Volkmer Sells 21,000 Shares
Goosehead Insurance Inc Major Shareholder Lanni Romney Sells 5,557 Shares
Goosehead Insurance Inc Major Shareholder Lanni Romney Sells 5,557 Shares
James E. Murray Buys 4,500 Shares of Magellan Health Inc Stock
James E. Murray Buys 4,500 Shares of Magellan Health Inc Stock
Jamieson Wellness Inc Senior Officer Donald Bird Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock
Jamieson Wellness Inc Senior Officer Donald Bird Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report