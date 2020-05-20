Insider Selling: Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Insider Sells 6,314 Shares of Stock

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) insider Jared F. Sine sold 6,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $515,348.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MTCH opened at $85.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.52. Match Group Inc has a 12 month low of $44.74 and a 12 month high of $95.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.02 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 199.73% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Match Group Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Match Group from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on Match Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Match Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Match Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 26.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,106,000. 28.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.