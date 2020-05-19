Arizona State Retirement System Sells 40,904 Shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,937 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40,904 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in CDK Global by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CDK Global by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

In other CDK Global news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $137,642.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CDK Global from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. CDK Global Inc has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.98.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CDK Global had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 59.38%. The company had revenue of $516.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

