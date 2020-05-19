Arizona State Retirement System Sells 18,660 Shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,183 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,660 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,477,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,400,000 after acquiring an additional 62,191 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 132,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after acquiring an additional 38,907 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 28,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emcor Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Emcor Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Emcor Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson cut Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

EME stock opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Emcor Group Inc has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $93.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Emcor Group Inc will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.57%.

In other Emcor Group news, Director John W. Altmeyer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.52 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.