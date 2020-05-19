JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,018 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,912,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,303,000 after buying an additional 112,624 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 253,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the period. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JBGS opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.11). JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.90%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Robert Alexander Stewart sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $2,894,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Haldeman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.59 per share, with a total value of $295,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on JBG SMITH Properties from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. JBG SMITH Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

