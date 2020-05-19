State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 846 Shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,989 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.07% of Emcor Group worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Emcor Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Emcor Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Emcor Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Emcor Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EME opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.40. Emcor Group Inc has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $93.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Emcor Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emcor Group Inc will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.57%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EME. ValuEngine lowered shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Emcor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

In other Emcor Group news, Director John W. Altmeyer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.52 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emcor Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

