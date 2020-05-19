Arizona State Retirement System Has $859,000 Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 58.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,744 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Primerica were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,186,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,494,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,719,000 after buying an additional 144,495 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Primerica by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 400,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,290,000 after buying an additional 100,503 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 988,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,446,000 after buying an additional 91,768 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Primerica by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 170,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,303,000 after buying an additional 85,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $302,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,184,240.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $220,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $851,600. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. William Blair raised Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Primerica from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Primerica in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

PRI stock opened at $106.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.88 and a 200-day moving average of $116.60. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.20 and a 12-month high of $138.05.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.77 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 17.27%. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 11th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.