Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 11,787 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 61.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,787 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,550,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,984,000 after purchasing an additional 45,798 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,280 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCLH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Sunday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.59.

NCLH stock opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.70. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

