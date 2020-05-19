Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 67,320 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 74.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,320 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NLOK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

NLOK stock opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.91. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 125.92% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.