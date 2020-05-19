Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 20.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,401,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,325,000 after purchasing an additional 457,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,598,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $961,874,000 after purchasing an additional 215,714 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,900,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,365,000 after purchasing an additional 342,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,823,000 after purchasing an additional 94,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,851,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,164,000 after purchasing an additional 422,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $98.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.66. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.92 and a twelve month high of $121.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATO shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.18.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

