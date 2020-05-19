Fifth Third Bancorp Has $238,000 Stock Position in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 6,388.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Medpace were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,391,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 382.8% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 250,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,717,000 after buying an additional 198,922 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 367,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,870,000 after buying an additional 184,221 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth $9,218,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,267,000 after buying an additional 112,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $84.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.19. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $53.10 and a 52 week high of $109.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.57.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $230.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.23 million. Medpace had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Medpace from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Medpace from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

