Arizona State Retirement System Sells 15,384 Shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,384 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 63.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 12,563 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in J2 Global by 258.9% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 156,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after buying an additional 112,850 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its stake in J2 Global by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 118,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 9,517 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in J2 Global by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,518,000.

JCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on J2 Global in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on J2 Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on J2 Global from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on J2 Global from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

In other J2 Global news, Director Stephen Ross sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $249,548.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,675.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Vivek Shah acquired 13,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.74 per share, for a total transaction of $998,077.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,956 shares in the company, valued at $48,652,451.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ JCOM opened at $72.36 on Tuesday. J2 Global Inc has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $104.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.53 and a 200-day moving average of $88.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.75.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. J2 Global had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J2 Global Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

