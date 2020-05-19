Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Holdings Boosted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,019,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,550,000 after purchasing an additional 690,894 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,277,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,956,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,343,000 after acquiring an additional 127,424 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,000,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,340,000 after acquiring an additional 332,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $174,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $52.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $39.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.04 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 69.23%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.486 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.