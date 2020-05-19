Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stake in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Xerox were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Xerox during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Xerox by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xerox by 682.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XRX. Loop Capital cut shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xerox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. Xerox Corp has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $39.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.70.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Xerox Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.