HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in HMS were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HMS by 5,809.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Greg D. Aunan sold 32,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $864,383.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,755.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of HMS in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HMS from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on HMS in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of HMS in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HMS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.39.

HMS stock opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. HMS Holdings Corp has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.43. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. HMS had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. HMS’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

