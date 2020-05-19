Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 832 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4,756.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $42.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.76.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.11). JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In related news, Director Charles E. Haldeman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.59 per share, with a total value of $295,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Robert Alexander Stewart sold 100,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $2,894,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

