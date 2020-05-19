People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Stock Holdings Increased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 146.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,483 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,541 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.06% of People’s United Financial worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 828.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 55.5% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PBCT. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.32.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $519.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.80%.

In related news, CFO R David Rosato purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,080. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

