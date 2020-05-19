Arizona State Retirement System Sells 8,362 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,362 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HELE. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Helen of Troy by 50.6% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $164.58 on Tuesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $104.01 and a fifty-two week high of $198.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.90.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $442.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

HELE has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.50.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

