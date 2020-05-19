Creative Planning Has $312,000 Position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Creative Planning lowered its position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,787 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Dropbox during the first quarter worth approximately $595,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 65.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 242,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 96,186 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Dropbox by 47.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 34,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares during the period. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the first quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donald W. Blair sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $226,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arash Ferdowsi sold 66,119 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $1,126,006.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,160,790 shares of company stock worth $22,922,149. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox stock opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 447.40 and a beta of 0.87. Dropbox Inc has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

DBX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

