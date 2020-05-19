Creative Planning Trims Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,312 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth $1,668,264,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,170,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,139,000 after buying an additional 3,372,482 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth $762,700,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth $662,260,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth $468,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.21 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 125.92% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

