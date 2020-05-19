American International Group Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Medpace worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Medpace by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Medpace from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $84.36 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $53.10 and a 52-week high of $109.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Medpace had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $230.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.