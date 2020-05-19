State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 4,160 Shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.06% of ONE Gas worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 345.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

OGS stock opened at $80.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.83. ONE Gas Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.28.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.06). ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OGS. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.71.

In other news, Director John William Gibson acquired 3,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $260,307.06. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

